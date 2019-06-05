Speech to Text for Erin Howard returns back home.

south. this morning we are hearing from huntsville's own spelling be co-champ, erin howard! she just landed back in huntsville last night... take a look at this video... waay 31 was at the airport last night to see the warm welcome home. waay 31's casey albritton is live with erin's message after her historic win. casy. greg...alyssa... as soon as erin howard heard her final word in the bee... she says she knew she was a spelling bee co-champion... howard's plane arrived to huntsville last night... and dozens of people showed up to welcome her home. members of her family and the grissom high school band were there... she says she had no idea these people were waiting for her at the airport. howard won the spelling bee with seven other competitors... and are the first ever octo-co-champs in history. since last friday, howard and her co-champions traveled to new york... and have been on several shows, like live with kelly and ryan. "i'm very excited to share it with seven other fabulous spellers because frankly, i didn't think i could compete some of them because they are all really good...so it's just an incredible honor to be standing up there with them and doing all these shows with them." waay 31 also spoke to howard's mother... and she told us her daughter's win is well-deserved. live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news.