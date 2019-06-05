Speech to Text for Football player collapses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

governor ivey will sign the bill.. a shoals christian school football player is now going through extensive testing and treatment after collapsing during football workouts. you're looking at a picture of 14- year- old kenan jones. officials in florence tell us jones was airlifted to huntsville hospital yesterday in serious condition. since then ... he's been transferred to children's hospital in birmingham. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at huntsville hospital with more details on the player's condition. good morning greg and alyssa...we know the football team was just finishing up their workout and were running sprints when kenan jones suddenly collapsed. now doctors are working to figure out exactly what went wrong. school officials tell us coaches and other players at shoals christian school began c-p-r on jones as soon as he collapsed. florence fire officials say they received the call around 10 tuesday morning. jones was flown to huntsville hospital in serious condition. he was later transferred to a children's hospital in birmingham where doctors are performing extensive tests to figure out what happened to cause the teen to collapse. we talked to a school official who told us jones' family is staying strong in their faith during this time. < they are very strong in their faith as well as can be expected right now. they know they have a lot of people praying for them and they are in the best hands that they can be. his vital signs were good when they moved him to huntsville and so it's mainly an observation making sure he's okay > as soon as we receive an update on jones we'll be sure to bring it to you. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31