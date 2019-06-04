Speech to Text for Time To Tee Off

football players of our time, john stallworth puts on a fabulous charity golf tournamne every year, next friday june 14, makrs the 17th annual... and the last one for his foundation. it's the last tee time for the john stallworth charity golf tournament in huntsville. "i think about the students we'eve been able to help, and it feels me with joy we've been able to do that.' for nearly two decades the four time super bowl champ, and nfl hall of famer has put on this event raising more than 550 thousand dollars for in scholarships for deserving students. "it means a lot to us, it shows we'be been able to accomplish what we wanted, i'm so happy with that." the alabama a&m and nfl hall of fame reciever says he's going to try to hold back his emotions next friday. "they're bets going around saying i won't, we'll see how it works out." now stallworth is a four time super bowl champ with the pittsburgh steeleres, so he brings in some of the best football talent to the hampton cove course, including mel blount, when i asked who has the best golf game... "they're all football players their golf games are non- existant." though the golf part of the stallworth foundation is over after next week, stallworth says he's going to continue to help students. when reflecting on how he's helped more than 150 people go to college, he says its the volunteers, the community, the celebrities, who made it happen. "i think at the end of the day when all the pieces look back on that, we will collectively say, we've done a good job.' today stallworth says he tell the scholars to work hard so they can give back too, its what its all about. the celebrity pairings and silent acution is thursday night at the huntsville botanical garden, great time to show