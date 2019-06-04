Speech to Text for Spelling bee co-champion welcomed back home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- and more. scripps national spelling bee octo-champ and mountain gap middle school student erin howard just landed back in huntsville... waay 31's kody fisher is there... how many people are there at the airport to greet her... right now the welcome party is still going on... dozens of people... including the grissom high school band were here to welcome her home... she had no clue all these people were going to be here... since she won last friday with 7 other contestants... for the first ever octo co champs in competition history... its been a whirlwind... with a trip to new york city... and an appearance on live with kelly and ryan... i got a chance to speak with erin tonight... she said it was like living a dream to win... i think coming into it i knew that i had a chance because i had worked so hard for so long. but the competition itself is about luck, it's impossible to know every single word so i just wanted to do the best that i could and get further than i did last year, and i guess i did. this was erin's 4th time competing in the scripps national spelling bee erin's whirlwind media tour doesn't end now... she will be flying out to l.a. this week to be in the jimmy kimmel show friday... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... erin's whirlwind media tour doesn't end now... she will be flying out to l.a. this week to be on the jimmy kimmel show friday... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...