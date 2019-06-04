Speech to Text for Graham Ashcraft drafted by Reds

big day for graham ashcraft... he's heard his name called in the mlb draft before, but this one puts him in the history books... the huntsville grad and uab blazer is the highest drafted player in uab baseball history! graham was drafted by the cinnicinati reds in the sixth round. 174 over all. the 6'2 right handed pitcher, said he played golf this morning and was watching tv when he got the call. he pitched in 17 games for the blazers this year and struck out a team-high 53 batters in 56.0