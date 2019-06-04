Speech to Text for Tennesseans have mixed reactions to Alabama lottery bill not passing

new details... people in tennessee have mixed reactions after the alabama legislative session ended once again, without passing a lottery bill. waay31's steven dilsizian heard from people in the volunteer state. he what people in alabama think about crossing state lines for another year. alabama is still one of only 5 states without a lottery. if you want to gamble you'll still have to cross the state line into tennessee. one man i talked to welcomes the additional business take sot: jim hicks - plays tennessee lottery "i think its good for tn, a lot of revenue comes out of al to tn" jim hicks was outside scratching off a couple lottery tickets, testing his luck. it's something people in alabama still can't do. the proposed lottery bill did not receive enough support in montgomery this legislative session. even with proposed amendments, like only allowing paper lottery tickets, conservative republicans who oppose gambling shot the bill down. lilly berry lives in fayetteville and says she wants to see the people of alabama vote on it. take sot: lilly berry - lives in fayetteville "well it brings in quite a bit of traffic, if you go down there by the magic mile, however if they, the people of al want it, they should have it" for another year, alabamians will have to cross state lines and spend their money elsewhere. it's something hicks says is inevitable. take sot: jim hicks - plays tennessee lottery "there's a lot of people that have gambling problems, but i've found that people that want to gamble are going to gamble" in fayetteville - sd - waay31 news. supporters of the lottery bill were unable to get the 63 votes needed to pass in the house of representatives.