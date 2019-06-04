Speech to Text for What To Expect At A New Museum

new at six, as a new museum opens it's doors in decatur later this week. thousands of people are expected to visit and bring in a lot of money to surrounding businesses as well. the cook museum of natural science will open on friday. waay 31's scottie kay got an early look at what you can expect to see, and how it will impact the local economy. if you come for cook museum's grand opening this weekend, "big tree" here is just one of many things you'll be able to explore. pkg: john wheat, business owner "i can only see a positive impact. i don't see anything negative." that's what local business owner, john wheat, has to say about his neighbor, the cook museum of natural science. wheat believes the new attraction will bring him more business. john wheat, business owner "we hope to see the numbers increase a little bit. we hope that it increases our lunch business, and we hope it's a game-changer for downtown decatur." and those at the museum agree. mike taylor, cook museum of natural science "i think it's going to inspire kids and families to go out and discover more. we have so much to discover in this area." while the new museum offers several things to discover already, like this cave, unique displays like this beehive, and hands-on learning, like the kinetic sand table here, mike taylor says the museum will encourage folks to discover things outside of their walls as well. mike taylor, cook museum of natural science "any time you bring in 200,000 people, which is what we would expect in a year, to an area, you're going to have those same people going to eat, going to movies, going to water parks." taylor says they're expecting thousands of people to travel here from out of state, and those folks will want to make other stops on there trip as well. mike taylor, cook museum of natural science "they want to know that they can spend their day here. you don't want to drive an hour and a half or two hours just to stay for a couple of hours." wheat says he thinks his restaurant will be a nice pit stop on these road trips. john wheat, business owner "what we're anticipating are the parents and the weekend business. people traveling and coming to decatur to see this new attraction. this should be the one that really tips the dominoes over to begin more of a tourism- destination-type place." reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news> if you go to the museum this weekend, you can choose to have your picture taken. that picture will then be put on a wall for future visitors to see.