Clear

Remote Employee Program

Muscle Shoals is seeking remote tech employees with incentives.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Jalyn Ignont

Speech to Text for Remote Employee Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is ongoing. new at five... ?need ten grand? pack up and move to the shoals! economic developers are offering people big bucks to live there, and work remotely. waay 31's breken terry shows us how this unique initiative came about. look live: the shoals economic development authority came up with this idea if you want to apply for the remote shoals program we have a link on
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events