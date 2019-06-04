Speech to Text for Teens Say They Were Attacked Near Flint River

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details. tonight a teen who says he was attacked near the flint river talked with waay 31. he told us he was with a group of newly graduated high school students who were kayaking to celebrate a friend's birthday when it happened. waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville after learning more about what happened. najahe- huntsville police told me officers waay 31 asked what nelson's family is hoping to get out of taking a legal action. their attorney told us they want the people responsible to face criminal charges. they also want collin's medical bills paid