Speech to Text for Brutal Wreck in Cullman County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

arrived. tonight we're hearing from a mother .... whose daughter and two young grandchildren died in a brutal crash in cullman county. thank you for joining us i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer is off tonight. holly young, her two children and her boyfriend all died when the car he was driving, hit a log truck head-on on highway 67. holly was 23 years old. waay-31's alexis scott tells us how her family is coping with the terrible loss. she told me the one thing she will miss doing with her grand babies is bringing them here to the park. she said there's so many things she wanted to show them... but for now, she's trying to find the strength to move on. sheryle mccoy, holly's mother "you just never know when the last day will be so you got to make every day count, you got to let them know you love them, you have to hug them," sheryle mccoy says her heart broke when she got the call on monday. her youngest daughter, holly young, had died in a car crash.... along with holly's children, ages two and four. the driver, allen gore, also died. family says allen and holly were a couple. their car was a mangled mess. sheryle told me people will always remember holly for who she was on the inside. sheryle mccoy, holly's mother "always wanted to do a little extra for somebody else. her heart was the biggest that i know," she says holly was a sweet girl growing up. the hardest part of coming to terms with their deaths is not having closure. sheryle mccoy, holly's mother "everyday i want to think about little things that i experienced with them, memories and it hurts knowing that i can never get that back," she tells me she keeps photos of her baby girl to remember who she was. sheryle mccoy, holly's mother "it's a way of connecting..... with their spirit," sheryle told me another way of healing for her is gardening. she said it brings her peace and helps get her mind off of it all. reporting in arab, alexis scott waay-31 news. troopers haven't released any information about why gore may have crossed the center line. the log trucker was injured and taken to a hospital ... we don't know his condition.