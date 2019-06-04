Speech to Text for 5th Graders Charged After School Vandalism

see them, call police. new at 6 -- dead fish, damaged classrooms, and thousands of dollars worth of gift cards stolen. police say it was all done by two fifth graders. according to fayetteville police, two children vandalized ralph askins elementary school over memorial day weekend. thanks for joining us -- i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer is off tonight. waay 31's steven dilsizian learned these children now face multiple charges. in my hands is a copy of the fayetteville police report that says 2 juveniles are charged with burglary, aggravated animal cruelty, and vandalism after damaging the inside of the ralph askins elementary school. take sot: doug frederick - kids went to ralph askins elementary "you think of kids as angelic little people but some of them got some crazy ideas in their head" doug frederick lives steps away from ralph askins elementary school in fayetteville. he's had 4 kids go through the school and was shocked after hearing of the extensive vandalism that now has two fifth graders getting ready for court. take graphic: fayetteville police say the two children entered an unlocked door at the back of the school and threw sodas on the floor, used spray chalk in a hallway, classroom, and on a television. they put salt and pepper all over the school ipads. the two stole sports equipment, one thousand dollars worth of gift cards, and a backpack with $100 worth of school supplies. not just that - police say they put peanut butter and whipped cream in the fish tank, killing everything in it. that's what really caught frederick by surprise. take sot: doug frederick - kids went to ralph askins elementary "the thing with the fish tank is a little concerning... that's just above malicious. fayetteville police commander coby templeton tells me these children are now facing serious charges. take sot: coby templeton - commander of fayetteville police "the burglary and the animal cruelty will be the most serious... felonious charges. templeton says he has seen vandalized schools before, but the age of these kids is what set this on apart to him. take sot: coby templeton - commander of fayetteville police "it being juveniles it uh... it does kind of hit home a little bit more.... just to think a juvenile would come to this" i'm told police have surveillance footage and pictures of the children inside the school. they tell me it can not be released yet because it is evidence in an active case. they also can not tell us if the two suspects were students at the school. the two juveniles are scheduled to be in court wednesday morning. take sot: doug frederick - kids went to ralph askins elementary "they have to be taught a lesson i mean i don't know how you do that, but they have to learn that is not the way people act" in fayetteville -- sd -- waay31