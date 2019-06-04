Speech to Text for Huntsville teen says he was attacked by man during trip with friends

in the last 20 minutes a teen who claims he was attacked while on a kayak trip with his friends on sunday... is speaking with us about the traumatic experience... waay 31's kody fisher just stepped out of the interview with the teen... his parents... and his attorney will league... kody... what are you finding out about what happened? right now there are a lot of traumatized teens right inside this law office downtown... one of them tells me they were on a kayaking trip on the flint river this past sunday... when a man started harassing his group of friends... and saying vulgar things to the girls in the group... that same man told the group he and his friends would see them down the river... when the teens got down the river... they started hearing a large group of 10-12 men running down the banks... ollins nelson/teen who was attacked "they all proceeded to run into the water and it was just chaos from there. just flipping our kayaks, flip my kayak. some man put me in a headlock and proceeded to just beat my face." one of the teenage girls who was part of this altercation told me she was incredibly scared during the situation... right now... police are investigating what happened... the teens did admit they were drinking beer on the trip. reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31