changes could be coming for people who own rental properties in huntsville. city council is considering a rental registration program, and required inspection of properties. waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville after talking to renters about the prospect. najahe, renters i talked to today told me they think an ordinance could hold landlords accountable..an d make it so they know everything about the property they are renting. autumn cole, renter, "i do believe there needs to be an inspection. we personally didn't get one. we personally didn't get one when we moved in but i think it would be a good thing." autumn cole told me her family has rented a duplex in five points for two months... and like many of her neighbors she doesn't fully know the condition of the home she's renting. autumn cole, renter,"sometime s there could be really big issues. like mold in the wall people have not seen. and people breathing it in which isn't good. both my girls have asthma and that effects them a lot." the huntsville area association of realitors held a meeting tuesday to discuss a possible ordinance. the say the city council wants there to be a rental registration to curb absentee landlords. the group says the ordinance has not been written yet. the huntsville city council is holding a work session on june 12th and that's when a new rental ordinance is expected to be discussed. i reached out to the city of huntsville today to learn more about it--and i'm still waiting to hear back. live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.