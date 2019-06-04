Speech to Text for City of Athens investigating how fish died from sewage spill

the city of athens is investigating how 3-thousand fish died from a sewage spill. the sewege leak happened near the old pilgrim's pride site ... and overflowed into a swan creek. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live with reaction, and to explain what the city is doing. scottie? i'm here on the swan creek greenway trail where many people spent their day enjoying nature and fishing off the banks here. however, one fisherman told me he saw a sight he hated to seea couple of dead fish floating. nelson brown, lives in limestone co. "fishing is like my favorite thing to do, my favorite hobby. i also just like seeing the nature and how beautiful it is whenever i go outside every day." nelson brown is an avid outdoorsman and says he spends a lot of his free time at swan creek. nelson brown, lives in limestone co. "i love holding the fish, catching the fish, reeling them in. fish are definitely my favorite animal for sure." so when brown learned roughly three thousand of his favorite animal were killed from a sewage spill... nelson brown, lives in limestone co. "i was like 'what?!' i'm down here pretty often and that takes away the chance for me to fish down here if there's no fish and they all died." the city is in the process of cleaning up the old pilgrim's pride plant. the fish kill happened when a bag inside a sewer line wasn't removed like it should have been. it alabama wildlife agents told me it's not practical to remove the fish ... they decompose quickly this time of year. the mayor tells me they are working to take corrective action and ensure that this doesn't happen again. reporting live in athens, sk, waay 31 news