Speech to Text for 06/04/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- making up for big losses yesterday. the rain many area farmers have been hoping for is finally on the way. for wednesday, scattered showers and storms are in back in the forecast. the rain just increases in coverage heading into the weekend. temperatures will drop from the lower 90s on wednesday to the mid 80s starting thursday. that streak of mid 80s holds through at least the beginning of next week. as far as the rain goes, it can be heavy at times. a tropical disturbance currently located in the western gulf of mexico will drag northward along coastal texas, the inland up the mississippi river valley. that, in combination with another system swinging out of the plains, will pump up the rain chances in the tennessee valley. flooding is not an immediate concern, but ponding on the roads will certainly be a threat during peak commute hours. stronger storms with gusty wind and frequent lightning are possible, but the most widespread threat is going to be the rain. as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain is expected to fall over the next 7 days. most of that will occur thursday through sunday, making for quite a wet weekend. another spacecraft is on its way back to earth after a stay at the international space station! how the trip from space went for the russian cargo ship! new information tonight on the international space station! today a russian cargo spacecraft left the i-s-s. it had been in space since november! it landed in the pacific ocean with no damage. right now the rocket city is preparing to welcome home its very own spelling queen! erin howard is one of 8 spelling bee champions! shes a student at mountain gap school in huntsville. howard is the first student from huntsville to win the national spelling bee and only the second winner from alabama. the community is invited to welcome howard and her family home at huntsville international airport tonight at 9:30! for 24-7 coverage you can count on for local news, breaking news, and severe weather -- go to waay t-v dot com. world news tonight with david