Speech to Text for Shoals Christian football player collapses, being flown to Huntsville Hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news from the shoals tonight ... where a teenager collapsed during football workouts. you're taking a live look at shoals christian school ... where concern for the teen is growing. florence fire officials tell us they responded to the school on heathrow drive around 10 am. right now, 14-year-old keenan jones is recovering at huntsville hospital. thank you for joing us i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer is off this afternoon. our team coverage includes chief meteorologist kate mckenna, who will explain how the heat can quickly overcome us. but we begin with waay 31 s breken terry and details about the scary incident. breken? i am here at shoals christian school and keenan jones mother is actually the head of school here. staff members tell us his whole family and coaches are all at huntsville hospital with him right now. the school's admissions director tells me the student athletes were basically done with their workouts and running sprints when jones collapsed. his coaches and other players started doing cpr on him until the ambulance arrived. they then took him to huntsville hospital. we asked how jones and his family are doing. they are very strong in their faith as well as can be expected right now. they know they have a lot of people praying for them and they are in the best hands that they can be. his vital signs were good when they moved him to huntsville and so it's mainly an observation making sure he's okay it's unclear what caused jones to collapse at this point. we know the students were doing their workouts outside. we know many of jones friends and classmates will be coming up to the school here in a short while to hold a prayer vigil for him. live in florence bt waay31.