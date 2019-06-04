Speech to Text for News conference on fiber expansion in Alabama.

but they're ok. happening today -- an alabama senator is expected to be in arab for a major announcement about fiber expansion here in alabama. senator clay scofield is expected to speak at an event hosted by a telecommunications company - as they present plans to improve broadband connectivity. waay 31's rodneya ross is live with what we can expect to learn today. greg...alyssa...this major announcement by otelco comes on the heels of governor kay ivey recently signing two bills to improve broadband access in rural communities in the state. the two bills are house bill 400 and senate bill 90. hb 400 will give broadband carriers the ability to work with electricity providers and sb 90 would "expand the definition of an underserved area eligible for grant funding". improving broadband access to these communities is supposed to also improve healthcare, education, quality of life, and economic development. sb 90 was sponsored by senator clay scofield who is expected to be at the event in arab today. at the event otelco is expected to announce a major investment in fiber expansion and the improvement of broadband connectivity in alabama. waay 31 will have a crew at the meeting to bring you all of the information on the announcement. reporting live in hsv,