Speech to Text for Carrie Witt settlement hearing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a former decatur city high school teacher is scheduled to appear in morgan county court. carrie witt resigned from her job after she was accused of having sexual contact with students. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on the accusations. casey? i'm here at the morgan county courthouse where witt is scheduled to attend her settlement hearing... she was accused of having sex with two students between the ages of 16 and 19. after the accusations were made in 2016, witt was on paid administrative leave for two years... during those years, she was paid a salary of about one hundred and sixteen thousand dollars. a morgan county judge then dismissed the charges... calling the law on sex between a teacher and student unconstitutional. later in 2018, an appeal court reversed the ruling... sending witt's case back to court. witt's settlement hearing is scheduled for this afternoon at 1:30. a judge said witt can either settle her case today... or stand trail on june 10th. live in morgan county, casey albritton, waay