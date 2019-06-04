Speech to Text for Tuesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with breaking news. authorities have sent out an amber alert for a missing 11 moth old, rose graham. she is missing from shelby county tennessee. she's with her father roscoe graham. he's reported to be, suicidal, and with a weapon. state troopers have identified the two adults killed in a car wreck in cullman county on monday. ... vo troopers tell us allen gore and holly young were killed along with two children aged two and four when the car gore was driving crossed the centerline of alabama highway 67. the car crashed head on into a perterbilt log truck sending the driver of that truck to the hospital with minor injuries. the road was closed for four hours as state troopers investigated. alyssa this morning the teen suspected of shooting 2 people at point mallard water park in decatur - is in jail. caleb jones is charged with 2 counts of assault. police say he sometimes goes by the name caleb long. people across the tennessee valley are looking for this man. ferris wooten has a felony warrant for receiving stolen property in marshall county. wooten was also involved in a scuffle with an owens cross roads police officer. happening today -- an alabama senator is expected to be in arab for a major announcement about fiber expansion here in alabama. senator clay scofield is expected to speak about plans to improve broadband connectivity. huntsville's spelling bee champ erin howard will finally return home after a big win with 8 co-champs. the community is invited to welcome howard and her family home. that's