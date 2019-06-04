Speech to Text for Murder settlement hearings today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

not injured. happening today. we could find out more about the body found in lake guntersville. a father and son out fishing found the body sunday morning. the marshall county coroner said the body is a man in his mid to late 40's. it's not clear how he died. the preliminary autopsy report could come back today at the earliest. happening today-- two people charged with murder are scheduled to appear in the morgan county courthouse... both andreas shackelford and michelle owens were arrested for murdering their spouses. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on each case. casey? owens' case began back in 2016... police say they were doing a welfare check at a home along lenox drive... and when they entered the home, they found the body of lawrence owens the 2nd. police say she shot and killed her husband. in 2017, a judge ruled that owens is mentally stable to stand trial. she has been in the morgan county jail on a one-million dollar bond. shackelford's case began in march of 2017. decatur police say minnie shackelford was beaten to death inside her home on 4th street. andreas was arrested for the murder. he's been in the morgan county jail on a 100-thousand dollar bond since. ownes' settlement hearing is scheduled for nine this morning... and shackelford's is scheduled for this afternoon at 1:30. live in morgan county, casey albritton, waay 31