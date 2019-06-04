Speech to Text for Cullman county Deadly Crash

this morning authorities are investigating after a deadly wreck in cullman county. 4 people - including 2 children were killed. the wreck happened on alabama highway 67 -- one mile south of joppa -- around eight o'clock yesterday morning... that's where state troopers say two vehicles were involved in a head on crash.. waay 31's rodneya ross is live with what we know about the investigation so far. good morning greg and alyssa...we now know the names of the two adults killed in the wreck...we also know the driver of one of the vehicles wasn't wearing a seatbelt. state troopers say allen gore was driving a pontiac grand prix when he crossed the centerline on alabama highway 67 colliding head-on with a peterbilt log truck. gore -- and three passengers....a 23-year-old woman named holly young...and two small children aged two and four -- were all pronounced dead at the scene. state troopers say gore was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. the driver of the log truck was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. the crash happened on a two-lane highway and caused the road to be shutdown for four hours. we talked to a state trooper who told us its important for people to practice safe driving when on tw0-lane roads. "two-lane highways are the most dangerous highways you'll travel on in the state of alabama, and i would say in any state, because of the close proximity to traffic, also the close proximity to tree lines, especially when you get to the county road of two-lane highways." waay 31 will continue to follow this case and bring you updates as we learn new information. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31