Developer wants to build new apartment complex in Madison County

for free for both apple and android devices. new tonight... a developer wants to build 150 to 190 apartments in madison county... waay 31's kody fisher found out when these apartments could be built... and what people in the area have to say about the project... this is the land developers want to build the apartments on in the next 2 years or so... right now... they want to annex this land into the city limits of huntsville... before starting construction... a man who lives right across the street from here tells me this project comes as a surprise to him... nats: gary knight has lived on balch road most of his life... he's seen it go from a dirt road... to this... nats: when he found out about the proposed apartment complex...just south of capshaw road gary knight/lives on balch road "my first reaction is 'oh my god, we're going to have another three hundred to five hundred more people here on this road trying to get in and out." his main concern is the traffic... gary knight/lives on balch road "in the afternoons it gets backed up maybe a mile back here from the stop sign." the developer who wants to build the complex told waay 31 they are trying to be as community friendly as possible... by keeping the buildings single level... and at a high price point of 1,300 a month...as for traffic concerns... joseph white/developer "that's going to be for the city to determine. that's really not my call. i'm not sure about any of that." city councilman will culver hosted a town hall meeting monday night... he told waay 31 road improvement projects for balch road are in the city's capital improvement plan for sometime in the next decade... but it could be moved up if needed. nats: knight understands a new development like this was inevitable with how fast the area is growing... gary knight/lives on balch road "we don't like seeing a lot of change happening in the world, but things do happen and things do change. i would like to see it handled properly." ight now i'm still working to figure out when the last traffic flow study was done here on balch road... and what exactly the city of huntsville has planned for improvement projects on this road... reporting live in madison county... kody fisher... waay 31 news... this project is far from a done deal... councilman will culver told us the developer still has to submit an application to be annexed into huntsville city limits... and the project has to make it through several different committees... and the city council... which could