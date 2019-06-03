Speech to Text for Basketball recruiting heating up

on making history! basketball recruiting heating up in alabama... auburn picked up a four start recruit for 2021 today with point guard daeshun ruffin. he's the first in that class to commit to play for bruce pearl. the 5-foot-9, 160-pounder is from jackson, miss., and is rated no. 7 point guard in the 2021 class, the top player in mississippi and the no. 74 prospect in the country. bama side, nat oats announced jahvon quinerly, is with the tide, after leaving villanova. . quinerly played one season with the wildcats and will have three years of eligibility remaining once he suits