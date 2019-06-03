Speech to Text for Alabama State Games Opening Ceremonies Fit for the Rocket City

details. ll: i'm inside the von braun center where in just four days the inside here will be transformed for the opening ceremonies of this years alabama state games. "we always try to showcase what that city and our state has to offer." 37th years of the alabama state games, plus the second straight year in the rocket city, means the asf foundation is going all out. "this being the bicentennial of the state of alabama, where the constitution was actually signed right here in huntsville, as well as the 50th anniversary of the launch and landing on the moon, where the rocket was built right here in huntsville. it's a really exciting time, so we're going to try to tie those things into our opening ceremony." thousands of athletes from all over alabama and neighboring states coming to compete in 30 different sports. "well this is alabama's olympic games." all of them excited about being back in north alabama. "it's such an exciting community. there's such great things going on here obviously with the technology and the space and rocket center all of these sort of things. it's a great tourism spot and athletes want to come to a place like this to compete because they get the chance to be a part of something outside of their sport." ll: waay 31 is a proud sponsor of this years alabama state games. sports director lynden blake and are so excited to be a part of all the opening ceremonies festivities so be sure to come out to the vbc on friday. reporting in huntsville, lauren cavasinni, waay 31.