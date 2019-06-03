Speech to Text for Heroin Addiction Impacting All Age Groups

new at six... we're taking a look at an alarming epidemic happing right here in our area. as alabama tightens regulations on prescription opioids...heroin use is skyrocketing. as i found out, heroin is reaching a whole new demographic of users. allison bullen told me right now her number one priority...is getting her life together so she can see her three year old daughter... allison/bullen: 19:04:21:10 hopefully, i will be able to get my visitations back with her and have her full time. that's what i'm praying for. 19:03:57:28 i have not seen my daughter since january. my family, my father has custody of her. bullen's family took custody of her daughter as she fights an addiction that nearly destroyed her life. 2:00:06:09 my addiction started i would say 6 years ago after my mother passed away from terminal cancer. i was a college student and i dropped out and started hanging out with the wrong people, instead of getting counseling...or going to grieving counseling. i started using drugs. at first it was prescription opioids... then a friend introduced her to heroin. she says it was cheap - $20 for an all day high and helped her escape pain. bullen told me in this area, the common street name for heroin is boy. spelled b-o-y...she told me she could go up to someone and ask them if they knew where she could find boy and they'd tell her how to get a hold of the drug. 19:05:30:03 it was very easy to get heroin. with me, it started off with purchasing pills and that's very expensive and i found it very easy and accessible to get heroin. it's very dangerous...all drugs are dangerous, but i've lost 5 friends to drugs in one year because of heroin overdose. according to the centers for disease control and prevention...as heroin use has increased, so have heroin related overdose deaths. 15,482 people died in 2017 alone. between 2010 and 2017 the number of heroin related overdose deaths increased by almost 400-percent. the c-d-c reports that heroin use has increased sharply across the united sates among most age groups and all income levels. some of the greatest increases occurred in demographic groups with historical low rates of heroin use including women, the privately insured and people with higher incomes franklin county district attorney joey rushing told waay 31 he has seen the uptick in cases locally. and it has started to hit his county hard. joey rushing / franklin co. district attorney ##3:00:01:06 we've had several overdoses in the last month. we don't send them off to an autopsy if it's a for sure overdose ...two weeks ago, two in a row. ##2:53:22:20 heroin is something that we've heard about for a while in franklin county. someone is starting to sell heroin and someone is starting to use heroin. but about 6 months to a year ago, all of a sudden we started seeing cases on it and the rumors turned out to be true. right now bullen is receiving treatment at a facility called the love lady center. once she graduates from the program she plans to get a degree in counseling and help others overcome what she is going through. ##2:20:02:12 it has broken my family and destroyed my life. but thank god i am on the path of righteousness and a brand new life. bullen told me the thought of reuniting with her daughter keeps her motivated everyday. she can't wait until they are together again and to help other mothers battling addiction in her community. and i have an update on allison's story... she called us today and says she was just granted visitation rights. saturday she got to spend two hours with her daughter. it was her first time seeing her since january. and we wish her continuted sucess