Speech to Text for Search Underway After Man Struggled With Officer

police body camera images show a suspect tussling with officers in owens cross roads ... when they tried to pull him over. tonight the man they're looking for is this guy - ferris wooten. and we now know he's wanted in madison and marshall counties. thank you for joining us i'm najahe sherman... dan shaffer is off tonight. waay 31's sydney martin shows us where the struggle went down. syd "owens cross roads police tell me the last time ferris wooten was seen was by this stop sign. they say he took off and officers weren't able to locate him." travis baker, lives in madison county, "a lot of farm land. a lot of open woods and whatever. he can hide. he is somewhere out here." people who live in the owens cross roads area tell me, there are many places to hide if you're on the run. rance kelly, lives in owens cross roads ,"everybody that's from guntersville and this area know each other. it's kind of a community altogether." owens cross roads police say they tried to pull over ferris wooten on sunday, on a tag violation. when officers ran his information they discovered he had a felony warrant for his arrest in marshall county. the marshall county sheriff's office told me the warrant is for receiving stolen property. you're looking at images from the officer's body camera, as they try to arrest wooten. police said the officer wasn't injured in the fight -- but people who live in the area want him caught. travis baker, lives in madison county, "nice area, nice community. they need to get this guy off the street." owens cross roads police said the madison county sheriff's office and huntsville police's k-9 unit helped them try to locate wooten for more than an hour on sunday..but the heat became too much for the dogs and the search had to be called off. now, wooten is facing additional charges..but police don't want to disclose what they are until he is caught. travis baker, lives in madison county, "i'm just hoping they can apprehend him before something bad happens." syd "police said the don't think wooten is a threat to the public but if you see him..don't approach him call police. in madison county sm waay 31 news." police tell us wooten had a passenger who stayed at the scene. the passenger had warrants out of tennessee ... but police tell us that agency didn't want to extradite him. so