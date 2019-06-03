Speech to Text for First phase of Madison County community center opens

new at five! a huge community center is making its debut in madison county. the madison cross roads community center is a giant 32-thousand square foot facility. it features two gyms that can be used for basketball, volleyball and pickleball. there's also a walking track and conference or meeting room... something the community says they desperately need. right now we are practicing at bluewater and the gym is really old. i want to say it's older than i am. there is nothing really close to us this great." commissioner phil vandiver says the facility they were using to host recreational sports was built in the 1940s. the new facility is four million dollars, and will eventually include outdoor fields. anyone can use it. the entire center should be complete in five years.