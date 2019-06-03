Speech to Text for 06/03/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have a google account. only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible by tuesday with highs back up in the low 90s. wednesday will be the transition day this week with some areas staying dry but many areas seeing showers and thunderstorms. our widespread rain later this week is being fed by a developing tropical low in the southwest gulf of mexico. it is possible that it could develop into a tropical storm but the main focus will be its deep tropical moisture that will feed widespread rain to the tennessee valley thursday through this weekend. the valley may pick up 2-4" of total rain over the next 7 days with most of that occurring thursday through sunday.