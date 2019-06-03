Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

06/03/19 Evening Weather

Kate's Forecast

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 5:58 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 5:58 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Speech to Text for 06/03/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have a google account. only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible by tuesday with highs back up in the low 90s. wednesday will be the transition day this week with some areas staying dry but many areas seeing showers and thunderstorms. our widespread rain later this week is being fed by a developing tropical low in the southwest gulf of mexico. it is possible that it could develop into a tropical storm but the main focus will be its deep tropical moisture that will feed widespread rain to the tennessee valley thursday through this weekend. the valley may pick up 2-4" of total rain over the next 7 days with most of that occurring thursday through sunday.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events