Speech to Text for Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital Redevelopment Plan

new details... tonight we're getting a look at what could go where the eliza coffee memorial hospital once stood. we have some drawings of "pocket neighborhoods' that are being considered ... as crews work round the clock to tear down the old facility. waay 31's breken terry shows us why people are concerned about this demolition. look live: i am here in front of ecm hospital. people who live around this historical neighborhood tell me they're concerned about all this dust and what could be built here. jacquie- there is a little bit of dust and of course were not sure what's in the dust but of course you never are with demolition. tom and jacquie osborne live right next to ecm hospital that's being torn down. three large bulldozers are kicking up a ton of dust. you can see workers here trying to combat the dust by spraying it down with water. tom- it's on everybody's windows the dust is just everywhere. recently the city of florence's planning department held a meeting with residents to show them conceptual designs of residential housing that could go where ecm is. the osborn's said they didn't attend the meeting because they didn't know when it was. jacquie- we didn't see anything in the news paper we didn't get any flyers or letters or there wasn't even a sign posted across the street we live right across the street from where it happened. right now, technically regional care still owns the ecm property but florence city officials said once the demolition is complete the title will be handed over to the city. the osborns said all of this pre-planning feels a bit too early. tom- i am a little nervous that they seem to be jumping ahead of what i thought was the plan. look live tag: it will take at least another six months for demolition to be completely done. in flo by waay. the city plans on having more community meetings about the future plans, and wants input from neighbors. we will let you know when those next