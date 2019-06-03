Clear
Car Crashes Into Pizza Hut

Sydney Martin is at a Pizza Hut in South Huntsville where a car drove into the building.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 5:44 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Jacob Woods

tonight- a south huntsville pizza hut is closed after a car drove into the building. you can see the gaping hole left behind. it happened at the pizza hut on south memorial parkway near hobbs road. waay 31's sydney martin is live there this afternoon after working to learn the latest. sydney? najahe- huntsville police told me it all happened when the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the break..the manager told us
