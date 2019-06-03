Speech to Text for Friends & Family Remember Woman Killed After Fire

tonight we're hearing from a heartbroken friend after a hartselle woman lost her life in a house fire. staci collette passed away yesterday. she was injured when her mobile home on nethery road caught fire last week. thank you for joing us i'm najahe sherman -- dan shaffer is off tonight. waay 31's scottie kay spent the day talking with one of collette's closest friends about her loss. after learning about her friend's sudden and tragic death, ruth rogers is looking back on some of her favorite memories and pictures of her friend staci collette. pkg: ruth roger, friend "it doesn't seem real to me. i didn't understand. we never understand." that was ruth rogers' reaction when she learned her best friend staci collette passed away sunday after her home caught fire on thursday. two hartselle firefighters entered the home and were able to find collette. first responders performed cpr and she was transported to a hospital in birmingham. ruth roger, friend "staci was truly amazing. and i just thank god that she was put in my path for a reason." rogers and collette were best friends for eight years. in fact, they even lived together for a while, and rogers tells me she considered collette more of a sister than a friend. ruth roger, friend "outgoing, crazy, spunky personality. that voice. that smile. if i needed help today, staci would be there." now, as she recounts some of her fondest memories with collette, she says it's really hard. but she's keeping one thing in mind. ruth roger, friend "god has a plan for staci and we're not sure what it iswhether it's to watch over us or to drive us crazy, but god has something better for her, and staci would want us to rejoice, because she is at home." and in the meantime, rogers has some advice for others. ruth roger, friend "love your loved ones. because you don't know what tomorrow brings." the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. reporting in morgan county, sk, waay 31 news morgan county deputies said in a post on social media that collette's family reached out to send a huge thank you to all of