Speech to Text for Tuscumbia police investigating "suspicious" house fire

tuscumbia police tell waay31 a fire that destroyed a home, is suspicious. that fire broke out at a house on baker boulevard friday night. no one was home at the time. waay31's breken terry joins us from the scene with what neighbors are saying, breken? tuscumbia police are being tight lipped on this investigation because it's still on going. - neighbors tell me they'll be more cautious until they learn how it all happened. champion- it was bad but i am just thankful no one was in there. gabrielle champion and her mother, shannon roots, live on baker boulevard. right next to this home that caught fire friday night. roots- i just saw flames shooting out of the window. roots and her family called 911. roots- we had neighbors we had never seen came down because they were concerned somebody may have been in the house but i had known nobody was in the house they may come and check the mail but that's it. roots is right. police confirmed no one was in the home when it caught fire. tuscumbia police won't disclose what makes the fire seem suspicious, because they don't want to give away those details yet. roots- our neighborhood is quite we have a lot of older people that live here we've lived here for about four years so it is very concerning. roots told us because a possible arsonist could be on the loose she and her family are going to be more cautious. roots-sometimes we have the doors open and stuff and i'm like we have to be more vigilant of whats going on around us because we do have an ally that runs behind us and it's dark back there so we have to be more vigilant. tuscumbia police told us they have conducted interviews with neighbors and others. they told us the homeowner is in a safe location with family members. live in tuscumbia bt waay31 news.