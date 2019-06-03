Speech to Text for State troopers: 4 dead, 1 hurt in Cullman County crash

stunning images out of cullman county this afternoon. this is all that's left of a crash that killed two adults and two children. the crash happened this morning on highway 67, between county road 17-63 and highway 69. the car crashed into a log truck. waay-31s alexis scott has been at the scene all day and tells us what she's learned. alexis? state troopers told me so far they know drivers were traveling down this two-lane road when they believe the car crossed into the other lane and crashed head on into an empty log truck. deputies with the cullman county sheriff's office received the call around 8 this morning. they said the pontiac grand prix was traveling southbound on this highway 67 and a log truck was traveling northbound when the crash happened. the driver of the log truck was sent to a local hospital and was treated for minor injuries. alabama law enforcement agency trooper chuck daniel told me people should drive with caution on two-lane roads. two lane highways are the most dangerous highways you'll travel on in the state of alabama, and i would say in any state. because of the close proximity to traffic, also the close proximity to tree lines, especially when you get to the county road of two-lane highways traffic was rerouted and the road was closed for about 4 hours while they cleared debris. the road reopened around 1-30 this afternoon the alabama law enforcement agency has notified some of the family of the victims but has not released the names yet. this is an ongoing investigation and we will update you when more details become available. reporting live in cullman county, alexis scott waay-31 news.