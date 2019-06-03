Speech to Text for Decatur police arrest suspect in Point Mallard shooting

afternoon. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from point mallard. she spoke with officials about what changes we can expect to see at the park in the near future. scottie? point mallard park has been open since 19-69 and officials tell me this is the first time there's ever been a shooting here. since the shooting at the water park, one thing you can definitely expect to see is an increase in security here. there are usually two or three officers at the park on a daily basis. today, there were six. ruth rogers, parent "fun place to take the kids. somewhere safe to play in the water." that's how ruth rogers says she used to describe point mallard water park to friends who had never been there. but that's changed after after saturday night's incident that sent two people to the hospital. ruth rogers, parent "too close to home. crazy. i don't personally want to go. i don't want my children there or my grand kids." in fact, rogers' daughter was at point mallard when the shooting happened, but she's okay. however, the incident has city officials working to make sure it doesn't happen again. jason lake, parks and recreation director "nobody wants this. nobody ever wants to be in this situation. i hoped that, not just for point mallard, but anybody we care about was never faced with something like this. but we are. and what we have to do is we have to act responsibly." now officials with point mallard park, the city of decatur, and decatur police are working together to come up with a solution. jason lake, parks and recreation director "do we start doing bag checks? do we do clear bags and those types of things? until that's decided, dpd is going to have an increased presence at the park." because it is a family park, decatur mayor tab bowling says he'd like to get some help from the state legislature to keep things like this from happening again. tab bowling, mayor of decatur "we can't, by state law, put a sign on the front of the facility that says 'no weapons allowed.'" ruth rogers says she would feel more at ease if there was a no weapons allowed sign and a clear bag policy at the park. ruth rogers, parent "i think it would be a good idea. sometimes, taking that extra measure saves lives and saves our children." point mallard officials are working closely with decatur police department to determine what the next steps are. they're also taking recommendations from the public. they say they hope to have new security measures in place as soon as possible. live in decatur, sk, waay 31 news