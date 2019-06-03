Speech to Text for District 5 town hall meeting

happening today-- a town hall will be held for people who balch road. the meeting will be about major development changes in the area. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what the changes include. casey? greg..alyssa... i'm here at hope church in madison... where today council member, will culver will be talking about the new apartment development along balch road-- this is the first of many different apartments being built in the area. following the mazda-toyota announcement back in january... madison mayor paul finely says the city could see significant population growth... so developers say they saw the opportunity to develop new residential properties. with the addition of 4,000 new jobs... developers are now building 2,000 new homes near clift family farms in madison. breland companies bought 500 acres from wall triana highway to balch road last december. now the city is discussing the development plans for the area. today's meeting starts at six tonight... and it's the first of two town hall's, discussing the apartment developments. the next town hall will be later in june. live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news.