Speech to Text for Woman injured in house fires dies.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a family is grieving after a woman rescued from a mobile home fire in hartselle died from her injuries. the fire happened on nethery road thursday evening. first responders were able to get the woman out of the mobile - which was destroyed. waay 31's rodneya ross is live with the message the family has for first responders. greg...alyssa...the morgan county sheriff's office shared a post on facebook telling of the tragic passing of staci collette...and in the post they shared a sweet message from collette's family thanking first responders for everything they did. multiple agencies responded to the fire at staci collette's mobile home on thursday evening. when they arrived neighbors told them there was someone inside the burning home. first responders worked together to get collette out of the home -- and when they did they did c-p-r and took her to the hospital. collette died from her injuries over the weekend. despite the tragic outcome -- collette's family sent a message to first responders thanking them for their actions that reads quote: "we want to send a huge thank you to all of the first responders that covered this incident. please know that you are appreciated more than you will ever know. even though staci is no longer with us here on this earth, please know that your efforts were not in vain. because of you, the family was given time to say goodbye to our sweet staci." the family's message goes on to tell first responders that they are eternally grateful for their