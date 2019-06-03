Speech to Text for Monday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. decatur police are looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting at point mallard water park....caleb long, also known as caleb langford, has 2 warrants for second degree assault. police say those involved in the shooting were acquaintances. two people were sent to the hospital are expected to be ok. marshall county sheriffs office is investigating after a mans body is pulled from lake guntersville. the man in his mid to late 40's was pulled from the lake around 10 o'clock sunday morning. his body was sent for an autopsy and those results could be back as early as tuesday. the identity of the man has not yet been released. greg... a family is grieving after a woman rescued from a fire in hartselle died from her injuries. firefighters got staci collete out of her burning mobile home thursday. from there she went to a hospital in birmingham. right now ... we're still waiting to hear what might have caused the fire. hundreds of people came together to remember the 12 victims of a mass shooting in virginia. this comes after authorites revealed the timeline of the deadly shooting in virginia beach. the accused gunman died from injuries after exchanging shots with police. president trump and first lady melania trump arrived in london this morning. they got to buckingham palace just minutes ago. the trip is for an official state visit. huntsville's spelling bee champ erin howard and her 7 co-champions will be on national tv today. they'll be on with kelly ripa and ryan seacrest this morning you can catch her on live with kelly and ryan this morning at 9