Body in in lake Guntersville.

officials in marshall county are investigating after a man's body was pulled from lake guntersville. a fisherman and his son found the body early sunday morning in the water off word mountain road near grant. waay31'srodneya ross is live now at big spring park with what we can expect to happen next in the investigation. good morning greg and alyssa...right now we know the man found was in his mid to late 40's but -- when and how he died remains a mystery. but we could get answers as early as tuesday. deputies with the marshall county sheriff's office tell us the man's body was found in lake guntersville around 10 o'clock sunday morning. they tell us it's unclear how the man died and how long he was in the water. the body was sent for an autopsy and the marshall county coroner told us the results could be back as soon as tuesday. for now other fishermen who enjoy lake guntersville tell us they're going to be more aware while out on the water. they also told us anyone going out on the water for any reason should wear a life jacket. "there's nothing more important than that. it's going to save you if you're knocked out of a boat. if you're somehow rendered unconscious, it's at least going to keep you afloat where you're breathing." as soon as we learn the results of the autopsy or the victim's identity we will update you both here and online. live in hsv, rr, waay