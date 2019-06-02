Speech to Text for FISHERMAN, SON FIND MAN'S BODY IN LAKE GUNTERSVILLE

the water about the tragic discovery. not far from this boat ramp, a man and his son's morning of fishing turned into a death investigation. now, other fishermen tell me, because of this incident, they're going to be more aware of what's around them when they're out on the water. pkg: kyle anderson, fisherman "i just like being out here, hanging out and spending time with him. fishing and enjoying the day." kyle anderson and his son, dante, go fishing on lake guntersville almost every weekend. "reel him in! there you go!" but this weekend was different than most. kyle anderson, fisherman "they said they were bringing somebody in and we didn't need to be around." anderson and his son had just pulled into the boat ramp near their favorite fishing spot, when they noticed a large police presence. it wasn't until we spoke, though, that they found out why. according to officials, a fisherman and his sonmuch like kyle and dante andersonfound a man's body while out on the water. kyle anderson, fisherman "nobody expects to see something like that, especially when you're out, just fishing. it's a scary thing. you really wouldn't want your kid to see something like that, but nobody wants to see something like that. it's bad." john hull, fisherman "saddened, obviously. it's a loss of life. but, honestly, i'm not surprised. we have fatalities every year on the water, unfortunately." john hull also fishes on lake guntersville frequently, and says, although he's never personally been in a situation like this, it happens too often. john hull, fisherman "unfortunately, fishermen are the ones who are usually finding the bodies. fishermen are moving slower. they're not out zipping around." both hull and anderson say this is just another reminder to make sure you're staying safe while you're in or near water, and always have a life jacket. john hull, fisherman "there's nothing more important than that. it's going to save you if you're knocked out of a boat. if you're somehow rendered unconscious, it's at least going to keep you afloat where you're breathing." kyle anderson, fisherman "we'll definitely be more aware, because the numbers seem to keep going up of people passing away out here on the lake." reporting in