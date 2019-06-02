Speech to Text for 06/02/19 Evening Weather

since 2014! after a stretch of hot, dry days with limited opportunities for rain, our pattern will be changing over the next week. temperatures will be more seasonable and we should see enough rain to help ease the abnormally dry conditions starting to take hold on north alabama. a weak cold front passing sunday night will bring some relief from the heat on monday. temperatures start in the low 60s monday morning and highs will be near average - in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. you can expect another pleasantly cool night monday, with lows in the lower 60s again. that pattern shift takes shape starting wednesday. a handful of showers and storms are possible, then they become more widespread on thursday. highs dip to the mid 80s from the lower 90s of tuesday and wednesday, a trend that continues through the next weekend. off and on rain and storms linger over the valley starting friday and lasting through at least the weekend. in total, 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible over the next 7 days.