Speech to Text for BODY FOUND IN LAKE GUNTERSVILLE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay31 news. new this evening... a fisherman and his son found a body in lake guntersville this morning. the death is now being investigated by the marshall county sheriff's office. waay 31's scottie kay is live from lake guntersville with the latest in their investigation.