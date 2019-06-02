Speech to Text for DECATUR POLICE SEEK SUSPECT IN POINT MALLARD SHOOTING

take a look at your screen. right now, police are trying to find 18 year old caleb d'vante long. he is also known as caleb langford. long has 2 warrants for 2nd degree assault. decatur police say long is wanted in connection to last night's shooting at point mallard park that sent two people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. thanks for joining us. i'm will robinson smith. waay31s sierra phillips is live in decatur where she talked to people as they came to point mallard park today, sierra? in the last couple of hours police are asking anyone with more information on last nights shooting to contact them. reporting live in decatur, sierra