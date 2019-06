Speech to Text for Motorcycle/Car Accident Snarls Traffic Near Sparkman Walmart

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news. huntsville police are investigating a motorcycle vs car crash. it happened on the 2200 block of sparkman drive near walmart. that's where waay 31's sierra phillips is live now. she joins us from the scene with more information on the wreck.