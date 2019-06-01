Speech to Text for DESOTO STATE PARK DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

happening now- two deaths are under investigation in the span of a week at desoto falls in dekalb county. one person was killed after cliff diving, another drowned. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson-smith. people who regularly go to desoto falls told waay31s sierra phillips they're shocked both deaths happened because the area is normally considered safe. right now desoto falls is closed because its after sunset. but earlier today i spent time talking to people who came to the falls and some say they had the recent tragedies on their mind. reuter- "we noticed that as soon as we was pulling in....wow there's a lot more cops than usual here." i spent some time talking to people who come here to desoto falls on a regular basis. they told me this area is usually safe. pope- "i've never really heard of deaths up here...more like little river." they do tell me -- officers are keeping an eye out today-- even stopping one of their own friends from cliff jumping. pope- "he was about to do it and then a cop showed up and he was like, well, you can't do it we'll fine you." park officials say this week they didn't increase patrols, but they did back in january. earlier this week- a 40-year old man from georgia died after park rangers say he crossed the barriers to go cliff jumping. friday night- a 20-year-old alabama a & m student from monroeville drowned. saturday- people still came out to the falls. pope- "today is