Speech to Text for BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS TOUR HUNTSVILLE'S TOYOTA MANUFACTURING PLANT

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the crash. dozens of parents and their children got to tour the toyota motor manufacturing plant saturday morning. it's all part of a big brothers big sisters of north alabama program that let's them tour different companies. alex torres perez spoke to some of the kids on the tour about how it might have inspired them. ll: right now, there's a significant need for skilled workers in the manufacturing industry. thousands of workers will be needed by mazda toyota manufacturing and other businesses coming to the tennessee valley. that's why the toyota motor plant opened its doors to try and inspire the next generation of workers. parks "i want to build the first hovering and flying car." 11 year old branden parks has big dreams for his future. he absolutely loves cars and was excited when big brothers big sisters of north alabama gave him the opportunity to tour huntsville's toyota motor plant. "it's a really good opportunity for us both to see what's going on here." branden's big, david jones, says the tour not only showed kids what jobs are available at toyota, but also that there are other options in their future besides going to a four-year college. "kids need options." "it's a big opportunity for kids to see there's more out there." that's why big brothers big sisters of north alabama created a program that allows kids to be exposed to different jobs and companies. "a lot of these kids don't know what's out there for them. they've never been in an environment to expose them to it. that's our challenge as an organization to expose them to their potential." and toyota says they understands that need. "if we can see these kids and expose these kids at a young age...by the time they become juniors or seniors in high school they can have different paths that they can look forward to." jones says he's thankful toyota partnered with the organization and hopes it inspired branden as he strives to become a mechanical engineer. parks "we are the future for this plant." ll: toyota was the first company to open its doors to the big brothers big sisters program. the company is now challenging companies looking to be part of the program can contact the big brothers big sisters of north alabama to join. to find out how your child can be a part of the program or how you can help inspire the next generation of workers, go to our