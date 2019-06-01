Speech to Text for DESOTO STATE PARK DROWNING VICTIM IDENTIFIED

new information at 6. desoto state park officials say the man who drowned near de soto falls in dekalb county is 20 year old, alabama a & m student, franklin banks the second from monroeville. dekalb county sheriff's deputies say state troopers are now investigating. thanks for joining us. i'm will robinson smith. waay31s sierra phillips is live at desoto state park with everything we know so far about the drowning. sierra? as the investigation continues, we're learning more about the drowning less than 24 hours ago. dekalb county sheriffs deputies say it happened around 6:30 not too far from where i am now at desoto falls. the victim is 20 years old and from