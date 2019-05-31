Speech to Text for Missing Dog Back Home After Almost 2 Years

will compete. new at ten. after being missing for almost 2 years -- a decatur dog is finally back in the arms of his owner. here's earl the jack russel terrier -- who just might be the happiest dog in decatur tonight. his family told waay31 when he disappeared in november of 2017 they did everything they could to find him. then just yesterday -- the decatur animal shelter called and told the family they had their furry friend. turns out he had been living with another family for over a year! waay31 talked with the owner who says he's happy to have this member of his family back home. neil- "you just got to try to not give up hope, i mean, i was getting close to being like well i guess.... i guess it must be over by now you know and so to get him back after a year and a half is an incredible deal." the neil family says earl the dog is a little skinnier than he was when they last saw him -- but he's adjusting quickly to