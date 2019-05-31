Speech to Text for Death Investigation Into Man's Drowning

we start with breaking news out of dekalb county. you're taking alive look from desoto state park on lookout mountain -- where a death investigation is underway. deputies tell us a man drowned at desoto falls. this comes just days after a man was killed there after crossing barriers to go cliff-jumping. the park superintendent told waay 31 that was the first death at the falls in 3 years. now they have 2 deaths in the span of a week. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. an i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the park now. sierra what can you tell us about the investigation? all info from dekalb co sheriffs office : happened around 6:30 desoto falls drowning victim male they've taken out the body from the water investigation underway