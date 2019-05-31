Speech to Text for Victims Families React To Parole Reform Bill

today - victim's families told the waay 31 i-team they're pleased some reform is coming to alabama's pardon and parole board. the governor and attorney general demanded the board show more respect to those families. waay 31's breken terry shows you how one woman fought to make that respect a reality. look live: the woman you are about to hear from wrote letter after letter, emailed, and called just about every lawmaker in the state asking them to pass the parole bill... she did all of this to fight for her brother who was murdered and demanded change. hutto-bass: he probably would have said i am proud of you sissy. that's what you do you go get them. this is the person tonia hutto-bass fought for... her brother bryan, who was murdered. his killer came up for an early parole hearing in october after only serving about 7 years on a life sentence. a mistake by the pardon and parole board. the board said once it canceled the hearing as soon as it learned of the mistake. but that did little to comfort hutto-bass. hutto-bass: shocked and angered. we didn't expect it to be early, not that early. but she does find comfort in knowing governor kay ivey and attorney general steve marshall have more oversite of the pardon and parole board and the soon to be law stops early paroles, and strengthens victim notificaiton. hutto-bass: it's given me confidence in the fact that the governor and attorney general will now have the control they need over them and do the changes we need. changes the waay 31 i-team uncovered parole board leadership fought in these emails calling the bill bad for the state. hutto-bass: the board needs to be held accountable. personally there needs to be a whole new board because this one has fought this tooth and nail the whole time. they have clearly shown they do not care one ounce about the victims. bass thanks senator cam ward, house representative connie rowe and other state leaders for getting the parole bill passed. hutto-bass: i sent letters to everybody i could. i talked to everybody i could. this is important and it makes you step out of your own box. hutto- bass told us the pain of losing someone to a violent crime never stops but repeated errors by the parole board can. hutto-bass: someone else doesn't have to go through this. look live: parole board chair lyn head refuses to give waay 31 a comment about the bill. in an interview earlier this month she in florence bt waay31. the waay31 i-team investigated the parole board for almost a year -- finding a series of flaws that lead to a violent inmate named jimmy spencer being paroled. we found his parole officer didn't keep up with him. he was arrested while on parole -- but was never sent back to prison. six months after he was paroled he was arrested for murdering three people in guntersville. the waay31 i-team also discovered the board did not properly notify burglary victims in cases. and they were calling violent inmates up for early parole hearings. the state recently paid spencer's victims one million dollars because of the boards mistakes. the governors office told us it doesn't have a time frame on when the bill will be signed because it's in a review process, which is standard for any bill -- but governor ivey said she will be signing it. after it's signed into law the changes will take effect in three