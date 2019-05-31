Speech to Text for Fake Cop in Muscle Shoals

the scripp's bee title! new at five! muscle shoals police are investigating after a young woman claims she was pulled over by a man posing as a police officer. waay31's breken terry shows us how all of this went down and what muscle shoals police are saying look live: i am here at the muscle shoals police department where officials tell me it was not one of their officers that pulled the woman over and they are searching for the person who could be posing as an officer. stockton- i looked up and saw some blue lights so i pulled over. grace stockton told waay31 she was driving down wilson dam road around 2 pm thursday afternoon when a large black suv with flashing blue lights inside the dash came up behind her. so she pulled over. stockton- i assumed it was an unmarked car and so he got out and came up to my window. i kept my door locked and just cracked it a little bit. stockton said she knew something wasn't right. stockton- he said did you know you have a warrant and i said excuse me? because i knew i didn't and he said i ran your tag and you have a warrant out for your arrest and i said well this is my moms car i'm driving and i'm pretty sure none of us have a warrant. stockton said the man never said which police department he worked for and never asked for her driver's license. he then mumbled something into a walkie talkie he had clipped to his shirt. stockton- he said i'm sorry ma'am you have a good day and went and got back into his car. stockton said the man did not look like an official cop because his badge was a dead give away. stockton- it had like a white sticker across the badge that said johnson on it and i was like that doesn't look right at all. look live tag: stockton's mother contacted muscle shoals police about the incident. police tell us if anyone sees this man again to call 911. they also said if you are being pulled over by a cop but things are fishy to call 911 too so they can verify you are actually being stopped by a real police officer. muscle shoals police said this is the only complaint they've received at this point. they don't believe it was an officer from another department. they tell us they called and asked all